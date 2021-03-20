Kejriwal to chair meeting on doorstep ration delivery as govt stops scheme

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a review meeting on Saturday on the 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' (MMGGRY) scheme at 11
This comes after the Central Government on Friday stopped the doorstep delivery of ration under MMGGRY scheme of the Delhi Government, scheduled to be launched on March 25.
Apart from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Imran Hussain and other officials will also participate in the meeting.
According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the subsidised foodgrains being allocated by the department for distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) cannot be used for running any state-specific or other schemes under a different name other than NFSA. The same is not permissible under the Act. The said notification has been issued to the Food and Civil Supplies department of the Delhi Government.
"The use of new nomenclature or scheme name for distribution of NFSA foodgrains by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi is not permissible," the notification said.
The notification further said, "The department will have no objection if a separate scheme is made by the UT government without mixing the elements of the NFSA foodgrains."
Under the MMGGRY scheme, the Delhi government was planning to provide packaged wheat flour, packaged rice, and packaged sugar under the Targeted Public Distribution System.
