Starting today, key route through Old Delhi closed; all you need to know

-
ALSO READ
Recovery tracker: Signs of uptick as power, rail freight pick up steam
Recovery tracker: Traffic, workplace visits and emissions on the rise
Nearly 6-7% road traffic shifts to railways in Sept 1-Oct 13 period
New traffic rules to come into effect from Oct 1; changes you need to know
Recovery tracker: Traffic congestion drops, power generation gap narrows
-
Commuters travelling to and around Old Delhi may witness heavy traffic snarls for the next one month. The Delhi Traffic Police will close the route from Darya Ganj to Kashmere Gate from Saturday for nearly 30 days for all vehicular traffic movement in view of the re-development work being carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) between Digambar Lal Jain Mandir and Old Lajpat Rai Market.
The stretch from Digambar Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Mosque is being redeveloped under this project of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC).
If you want to travel to and from old Delhi, here's what you must know
1. Travelling by bus
All buses will be diverted from Delhi Gate to Rajghat via Ring Road- Shantivan-Hanuman Setu- ISBT-Tis Hazari-Morigate - Pull Dufferin to ODRS.
2. Travelling by car/two=wheeler, three-wheeler
Wehicles will be diverted from Subhash Park T-Point to Nishad Raj Marg to Ring Road Shantivan to Hanuman Setu to their respective destination
3. For Traffic going from Jama Masjid side towards ODRS/Kashmere Gate
From Jama Masjid side, the traffic coming from Jama Masjid side and intending to go ODRS/Kashmere Gate side will either take service road from parade ground parking towards Kabootar Market then N.S Marg to Nishad Raj Marg and proceed accordingly or may go from Jama Masjid to Brijmohan Chowk Daryaganj to Subhash Park T. Point to Nishad Raj Marg.
4. For traffic using Netaji Subhash marg from Darya Ganj towards Kashmere Gate
Delhi Gate to Rajghat via Ring Road- Shantivan-Hanuman Setu- ISBT-Tis Hazari-Morigate-Pull Dufferin to Old Delhi Railway Station
Subhash Park T-Point to Nishad Raj Marg to Ring Road Shantivan to Hanuman Setu and onwards
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU