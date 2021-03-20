Starting today, key route through Old Delhi closed; all you need to know

Commuters travelling to and around Old may witness heavy traffic snarls for the next one month. The Traffic Police will close the route from Darya Ganj to Kashmere Gate from Saturday for nearly 30 days for all vehicular traffic movement in view of the re-development work being carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) between Digambar Lal Jain Mandir and Old Lajpat Rai Market.

The stretch from Digambar Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Mosque is being redeveloped under this project of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC).

If you want to travel to and from old Delhi, here's what you must know

1. Travelling by bus

All buses will be diverted from Gate to Rajghat via Ring Road- Shantivan-Hanuman Setu- ISBT-Tis Hazari-Morigate - Pull Dufferin to ODRS.

2. Travelling by car/two=wheeler, three-wheeler

Wehicles will be diverted from Subhash Park T-Point to Nishad Raj Marg to Ring Road Shantivan to Hanuman Setu to their respective destination

3. For Traffic going from Jama Masjid side towards ODRS/Kashmere Gate

From Jama Masjid side, the traffic coming from Jama Masjid side and intending to go ODRS/Kashmere Gate side will either take service road from parade ground parking towards Kabootar Market then N.S Marg to Nishad Raj Marg and proceed accordingly or may go from Jama Masjid to Brijmohan Chowk Daryaganj to Subhash Park T. Point to Nishad Raj Marg.

4. For traffic using Netaji Subhash marg from Darya Ganj towards Kashmere Gate

Delhi Gate to Rajghat via Ring Road- Shantivan-Hanuman Setu- ISBT-Tis Hazari-Morigate-Pull Dufferin to Old Delhi Railway Station

Subhash Park T-Point to Nishad Raj Marg to Ring Road Shantivan to Hanuman Setu and onwards