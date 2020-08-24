JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Inflammation: The key factor that explains vulnerability to severe Covid-19
Business Standard

Kerala: AIU seizes 1.69 kg gold worth Rs 86.69 lakh at Kozhikode airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in Kozhikode seized 1.69 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth Rs 86.69 lakh from a passenger on Sunday, informed the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi

Topics
Gold  | Smuggling | Kerala

ANI  |  General News 

Kerala: AIU seizes 1.69 kg gold worth Rs 86.69 lakh at Kozhikode airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in Kozhikode seized 1.69 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth Rs 86.69 lakh from a passenger on Sunday, informed the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

"Air Intelligence Unit, Kozhikode has seized 1.69 kgs of 24-carat gold, valued at Rs 86.69 lakhs, from a passenger travelling from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Kozhikode Airport on August 23," Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi said.

The official further said that the gold was concealed inside the battery case of an emergency lamp.

Further probe underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 09:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU