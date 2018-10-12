Kerala assigns Sabarimala renovation work to Tata Projects for Rs 2 bn

The Kerala government has selected Limited for immediate renovation activities at Sabarimala.

The work must be completed before November 15 and Rs 2 billion have been granted for renovation, repair and maintenance of the roads in the area, said the state government.

The approach roads to the pilgrim centre have been destroyed by the heavy floods that occurred during August this year. With the pilgrim season expected to begin from mid-November, the government is in the process of renovating the infrastructure.