JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Female Hindu priests breaking into male bastion, but equality still a dream
Business Standard

Kerala assigns Sabarimala renovation work to Tata Projects for Rs 2 bn

The approach roads to the pilgrim centre have been destroyed by the heavy floods that occurred during August this year

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Sabarimala
The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. Photo: Wikipedia

The Kerala government has selected Tata Projects Limited for immediate renovation activities at Sabarimala.

The work must be completed before November 15 and Rs 2 billion have been granted for renovation, repair and maintenance of the roads in the area, said the state government.

The approach roads to the pilgrim centre have been destroyed by the heavy floods that occurred during August this year. With the pilgrim season expected to begin from mid-November, the government is in the process of renovating the infrastructure.

First Published: Fri, October 12 2018. 23:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements