Kerala assigns Sabarimala renovation work to Tata Projects for Rs 2 bn

-
ALSO READ
Everyone can enter the Temple: CJI observes in Sabarimala Temple case
Tourism industry estimates losses worth Rs 20 bn due to Kerala floods
SC lifts ban on women's entry in Sabarimala temple: Here's the story so far
Kerala floods: Experts raise questions on preventive steps, dam management
Kerala floods: Warning of times to come
-
The Kerala government has selected Tata Projects Limited for immediate renovation activities at Sabarimala.
The work must be completed before November 15 and Rs 2 billion have been granted for renovation, repair and maintenance of the roads in the area, said the state government.
The approach roads to the pilgrim centre have been destroyed by the heavy floods that occurred during August this year. With the pilgrim season expected to begin from mid-November, the government is in the process of renovating the infrastructure.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU