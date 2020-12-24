Kerala Cabinet's nod to Assembly special session on December 31

-
The Kerala Cabinet on Thursday decided to convene a special Assembly session on December 31 now to adopt a resolution against the three new central farm laws. It will make a recommendation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to convene the session.
With the latest decision of the Cabinet, all eyes are now again on Khan for his response to the state government's move.
The Governor had shot down an earlier state government recommendation to convene the special session on December 23 on the ground that there was no urgency since a special session was slated to be convened on January 8, 2021.
Following this, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to the Governor, pointing out that in a democracy, the Governor has to give consent to the decision of a democratically elected government.
In response, the Governor had replied that the highly confidential letter's content were available with the media.
Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan too had reacted strongly and said that it was for the Cabinet to decide on the urgency of convening the Assembly session. He said that the Governor must take the state government into confidence and take a decision accordingly.
Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had written to President Ram Nath Kovind to recall the Governor for disallowing the Assembly's special session.
Former Chief Minister Oomen Chandy told the media that the state government seemed to fear something or someone in coming out against the Governor in all earnest. He advised the Vijayan government to issue an ordinance against the farm laws and not be content with passage of a resolution in the House.
