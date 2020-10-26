Rising prices of vegetables: Kerala CM writes to counterparts in Maha, TN

-
ALSO READ
Elaborate arrangements at airports in Kerala to receive Pravasi Malayalees: Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM reminds people to be vigilant and continue social distancing
Railways sending trains without prior intimation, alleges Kerala CM
Kerala introduces high-tech digital classrooms in all public schools
Kerala CM, MPs to oppose privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport
-
In the backdrop of spiralling prices of onions and other vegetables in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday wrote to his counterparts in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to permit procurement directly from farmers and Farmers Producers organisations (FPO).
In separate letters to Uddhav Thackeray and K Palaniswami, chief ministers of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu respectively, Vijayan said Kerala government agencies -- Supplyco, Horticorp and Consumerfed-- may be allowed to procure onions, tomatoes and potatoes from farmers and FPOs.
This will help in ironing out the price volatilities.
Being a consumer state, Kerala depends substantially on the arrival of commodities from other states, he said.
Vijayan told reporters that the government has decided to procure 1800 tonnes of onions from NAFED and it is expected to procure the kitchen staple and distribute it in retail outlets by November first week.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU