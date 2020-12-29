Kerala CM tours 11 districts, collects suggestions for election manifesto

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's state tour has covered 11 districts with his visit at Thrissur on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the suggestions collected during his tour would be considered in the election manifesto of Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the Assembly polls.

"During the tour, our party is collecting opinions from different sections of the society, which will go in the preparation of the election manifesto for the next Assembly polls. People are happy with five years of Left Democratic Front rule and government is committed for the overall development of the state," he said.

Vijayan will visit Ernakulam and Alappuzha tomorrow and Idukki later.

"Due to the COVID-19 situation, large functions cannot be held. It is important to understand the opinions of the community. It is in this context that it was decided to interact with the experts in various fields in the state. The Kerala tour started on the 22nd of this month. With this, 11 districts have been covered. Tomorrow I will be visiting Ernakulam and Alappuzha. Later will visit Idukki district," he added.

