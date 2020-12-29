Karnataka tops investment proposals amid coronavirus pandemic: Minister

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka has cleared projects worth Rs 22,110.84 crore in last two months
Karnataka CM to review situation in rain, flood ravaged districts
Karnataka to introduce law against love jihad in next assembly session: CM
Siddaramaiah seeks PM's intervention to 'withhold' land reforms amendment
Covid-19: Karnataka govt ropes in data entry operators in rural areas
-
Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday said the state ranked first in the country in terms of attracting investment proposals despite coronavirus pandemic related hardship.
He said, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIT) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as many as 95 investment proposals have been registered in the state amounting to Rs 1,54,937 crore.
"This has made our state the first in the country in terms of investment proposals," Shettar was quoted as saying by his office in a release.
He was speaking after inaugurating a webinar on "Procurement of cheaper electricity for industries through open access in Karnataka" organised by ASSOCHAM.
The Minister said that between August 2019 and December 2020, the State High-Level Committee and the State High-Level Single Window Clearance Committee have approved 410 new projects.
These proposals would bring in an investment of Rs 82,015 crore in the state, which would create 2,27,147 jobs, he said.
Stating that efforts were being made to make the state an industrial friendly state in the country, Shettar said, Karnataka is self-reliant in power supply and the demand for electricity is increasing for sectors like EVs and data centres.
There are ample opportunities for improvement in the state's energy sector, he said, adding that we are studying the usage of electricity in the industrial sector.
The Minister said that the state was working with electricity supply companies (Escoms) and have identified things like cross subsidy surcharge and wheeling charges.
"At present, we rely on grids for uninterrupted power supply and this is not possible due to technical problems," he said adding the problem could be overcome by building a new battery storage facility near the grids.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU