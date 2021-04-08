Kerala CM, who took first dose on March 3, tests positive for Covid

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who took first dose against the novel virus on March 3, on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19.

Sourcesfrom the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told PTI that the CM, who is currently at his residence in Kannur in North Kerala, was asymptomatic.

"Currently, the chief minister is asymptomatic. But he is likely to be shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College," CMO sources said.

His daughter Veena Vijayan and son-in-law P A Mohammed Riyas had earlier tested positive.

Vijayan had extensively travelled across the state as part of the electioneering for the Assembly polls which was held on April 6.