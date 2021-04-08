Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh reports 39 deaths, 8,490 new infections

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Uttar Pradesh reported 39 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday pushing the toll to 9,003, while 8,490 new cases took the infection tally to 6,54,404, a senor official said.
"The state reported 8,490 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. While the death toll reached 9,003, the number of active cases are 39,338. The number of patients treated and discharged is now 6,06,063," Additional Chief Secretary, Heath, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.
Among 39,338 active cases, 22,904 are in home isolation, 770 are in private hospitals and the rest are undergoing treatment at government hospitals free of cost, he said.
Among the fresh cases, 50 per cent cases are from four districts -- Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Kanpur, he said
He said the state has so far tested over 3.61 crore samples for COVID-19, including over 2 lakh on Wednesday.
Over 78 lakh people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the state till now including over 66 lakh who have got the first shot and over 11 lakh who were administered both the doses, Prasad said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU