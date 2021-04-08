Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh reports 39 deaths, 8,490 new infections

Uttar Pradesh reported 39 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday pushing the toll to 9,003, while 8,490 new cases took the infection tally to 6,54,404, a senor official said.

"The state reported 8,490 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours. While the death toll reached 9,003, the number of active cases are 39,338. The number of patients treated and discharged is now 6,06,063," Additional Chief Secretary, Heath, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

Among 39,338 active cases, 22,904 are in home isolation, 770 are in private hospitals and the rest are undergoing treatment at government hospitals free of cost, he said.

Among the fresh cases, 50 per cent cases are from four districts -- Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Kanpur, he said



He said the state has so far tested over 3.61 crore samples for COVID-19, including over 2 lakh on Wednesday.

Over 78 lakh people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the state till now including over 66 lakh who have got the first shot and over 11 lakh who were administered both the doses, Prasad said.