Kerala coronavirus update: 14,672 new Covid-19 cases, 227 deaths reported

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown-like stricter curbs in Maharashtra: What's open, what's closed
Maharashtra board exam 2021 dates announced: Know full SSC, HSC timetable
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports 57,000 new cases for the first time
Coronavirus-hit Maharashtra economy to contract by 8% in FY21: Survey
Top Maharashtra traders body to defy Covid curbs, open stores on Monday
-
Kerala recorded 14,672 fresh COVID-19 infections, 21,429 recoveries, and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state government.
A positivity rate of 14.27 per cent was recorded during the 24-hour period.
At present, Kerala has 1,60,653 active coronavirus cases. The cumulative recoveries reached 24,62,071 while the death toll mounted to 9,946.
India reported 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases, 1,89,232 discharges, and 2,677 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last two months. On April 5, 96,982 cases were reported.
The country's cumulative caseload reached 2,88,09,339 including 14,77,79 active cases, 2,69,84,781 discharges and 2,69,84,781 deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU