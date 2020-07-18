Kerala coronavirus updates: Covid cases in Kerala dip after record spike

After recording over 700 new Covid cases in the past two days, on Saturday recorded 593 new cases, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

As of date, 6,416 positive cases are there in the state.

"Even though Saturday's number is high, we can take a slight relief that it's not the same as in the past two days. Three zones in the capital district will still be critical containment zones and they will be sealed from midnight for the next 10 days," said Vijayan while speaking to the media.

The three zones are all fishing hamlets and there was a sudden spike in the cases in these areas in the past two days and hence new guidelines have been put into effect.

Vijayan said the real issue is the sudden increase in the number of local infectees -- 364 of the 593 new cases being recorded on Saturday, of which 173 are in the state capital district.

A complete lockdown was imposed in the 100 wards of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on July 5 while a slight relaxation was given a week before. Vijayan said the status quo will continue till further notice.

Experts have advised that Covid positive patients can remain at home provided they have access to a hospital nearby their home, said the Chief Minister.

He pointed out that so far over 2.85 lakh Covid tests have been conducted in the state and there are 299 hotspots.

--IANS

sg/rt/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)