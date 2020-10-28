Kerala gold smuggling case: ED arrests suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar

Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar was



on Wednesday arrested by the in connection with the case, official sources said.

The former principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was arrested after around six hours of interrogation by the ED, probing the money trail in the case.

Earlier, soon after the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail applications, a team of ED officials reached an Ayurveda hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where Sivasankar was undergoing treatment, and took him into custody.

He was later brought in a car to the ED office here for interrogation.

