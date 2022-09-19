Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: List of smartphones to be on discount

-
ALSO READ
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Top deals on smartphones, electronic items
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale starts today: Check all key details here
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale goes live for Prime user: Details here
Flipkart announces The Big Billion Days sale from Sep 23: All details here
Amazon announces 'Great India Festivals' sale to begin on September 23
-
It is that time of the year again when everyone gets in a festive mood and patiently waits for sale announcements. With the price of products skyrocketing, Amazon and Flipkart's sales relieve consumers who wish to buy quality products in an affordable range. From home appliances to smartphone devices, the prices come down heavily, bringing hope for consumers who can finally lay their hands on the best products on the market.
During this time, the sales numbers go up for smartphone devices and home appliances. In 2021, 1.39 billion smartphones were sold, according to Counterpoint.
Flipkart has created a webpage for the upcoming sale and posted updates regarding the anticipated deals and product offers across categories. The e-commerce platform has also revealed smartphone deals available during the Big Billion Days sale. The e-tailer has also paired with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to provide a 10 per cent instant discount to customers on all their purchases made during the sale.
As the big day approaches, here is a list of smartphone devices that have been revealed so far and are priced under Rs 20,000:
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G
Oppo F19 Pro+5G is currently priced at Rs 17,990 on Flipkart. During the sale, it will be made available for a discounted price of Rs 15,990. A MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor powers the device and houses a 4,310 mAh battery. This device also offers a 16MP front camera and has a quad camera at the rear with a 48MP primary camera.
Realme 9 Pro 5G
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, Realme 9 Pro 5G will be available for Rs 14,999 in the upcoming Big Billion Days sale. It offers a 64MP triple camera at the back and has a 5,000 mAh battery. Realme 9 Pro 5G has three variants: Sunrise Blue, Midnight Black, and Aurora Green. The original price of the handset is Rs 21,999.
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs 19,999 during the sale. The handset claims to juice up from 0 to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 octa-core processor and is equipped with a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone boasts a 108MP primary rear camera, paired with 8MP and 2MP camera sensors. In the front, it houses a 16MP camera.
Moto G82 5G
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon-695 5G processor, Moto G82 5G will retail at a discounted price of Rs 18,499. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ display. It also features a 16MP selfie camera at the front, and at the rear, it has a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP camera.
Other high-end devices will also significantly discount their prices, including iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 models, Samsung S22+, and Google Pixel 6a.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU