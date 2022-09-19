Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: List of smartphones to be on discount

It is that time of the year again when everyone gets in a festive mood and patiently waits for sale announcements. With the price of products skyrocketing, and Flipkart's sales relieve consumers who wish to buy quality products in an affordable range. From home appliances to smartphone devices, the prices come down heavily, bringing hope for consumers who can finally lay their hands on the best products on the market.

During this time, the sales numbers go up for smartphone devices and home appliances. In 2021, 1.39 billion were sold, according to Counterpoint.

has created a webpage for the upcoming sale and posted updates regarding the anticipated deals and product offers across categories. The e-commerce platform has also revealed smartphone deals available during the Big Billion Days sale. The e-tailer has also paired with and to provide a 10 per cent instant discount to customers on all their purchases made during the sale.

As the big day approaches, here is a list of smartphone devices that have been revealed so far and are priced under Rs 20,000:

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G

Oppo F19 Pro+5G is currently priced at Rs 17,990 on . During the sale, it will be made available for a discounted price of Rs 15,990. A MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor powers the device and houses a 4,310 mAh battery. This device also offers a 16MP front camera and has a quad camera at the rear with a 48MP primary camera.

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, Realme 9 Pro 5G will be available for Rs 14,999 in the upcoming Big Billion Days sale. It offers a 64MP triple camera at the back and has a 5,000 mAh battery. Realme 9 Pro 5G has three variants: Sunrise Blue, Midnight Black, and Aurora Green. The original price of the handset is Rs 21,999.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs 19,999 during the sale. The handset claims to juice up from 0 to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 octa-core processor and is equipped with a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone boasts a 108MP primary rear camera, paired with 8MP and 2MP camera sensors. In the front, it houses a 16MP camera.

Moto G82 5G

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon-695 5G processor, Moto G82 5G will retail at a discounted price of Rs 18,499. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ display. It also features a 16MP selfie camera at the front, and at the rear, it has a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP camera.

Other high-end devices will also significantly discount their prices, including iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 models, Samsung S22+, and Google Pixel 6a.