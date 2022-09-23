JUST IN
Business Standard

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale goes live: Everything you need to know

From home appliances to laptops, electronic devices are being offered at heavy discounts and attractive offers in the Flipkart big billion days sale

Topics
Flipkart | Flipkart big billion days sale | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

flipkart, e-commerce

It is that time of the year again. Buyers can buy their favourite products online at heavy discounts. Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is now live. It opened for Plus users a day earlier, on September 22.

From home appliances to laptops, electronic devices are being offered at heavy discounts and attractive offers in the festive sale.

The customers can also buy stationery and furniture at cheaper prices on Flipkart during the sale.

Bookshelves can be bought for as low as Rs 299, laptop tables for Rs 399, and cabinets & drawers start from Rs 349. During the time of work from home, these essential products can be bought with ease and at lower rates.

Several smartphones have been revealed during the sale. iPhone 13 can be bought at Rs 56,990. If a user avails of the exchange offer, the price will come down further. iPhone 13 Pro Max can be bought for Rs 1,09,900.

Flipkart has also paired with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to provide a 10 per cent instant discount to customers on all their purchases made during the sale

Also, there are attractive offers on smart TVs and laptops. Redmi's 43-inch Full HD TV can be bought at Rs 20,000. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop can be bought for Rs 66,990.

Here are some of the attractive offers at the Flipkart sale:
  • AirPods Pro at Rs 15,890
  • iPhone 12 mini at Rs 34,990
  • Apple Watch SE 40mm for Rs 23,900
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Rs 8,999
  • Zebronics ZEB-A27FHD 27-inch 165Hz curved gaming monitor at Rs 12,499
  • Apple AirPods Gen-2 at Rs 8,899

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 16:27 IST

