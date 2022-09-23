Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale goes live: Everything you need to know

-
-
It is that time of the year again. Buyers can buy their favourite products online at heavy discounts. Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is now live. It opened for Plus users a day earlier, on September 22.
From home appliances to laptops, electronic devices are being offered at heavy discounts and attractive offers in the festive sale.
The customers can also buy stationery and furniture at cheaper prices on Flipkart during the sale.
Bookshelves can be bought for as low as Rs 299, laptop tables for Rs 399, and cabinets & drawers start from Rs 349. During the time of work from home, these essential products can be bought with ease and at lower rates.
Several smartphones have been revealed during the sale. iPhone 13 can be bought at Rs 56,990. If a user avails of the exchange offer, the price will come down further. iPhone 13 Pro Max can be bought for Rs 1,09,900.
Flipkart has also paired with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to provide a 10 per cent instant discount to customers on all their purchases made during the sale
Also, there are attractive offers on smart TVs and laptops. Redmi's 43-inch Full HD TV can be bought at Rs 20,000. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop can be bought for Rs 66,990.Here are some of the attractive offers at the Flipkart sale:
First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 16:27 IST
