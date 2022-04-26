Kerala Governor seeks reports from two universities over exam goof-ups

-
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has sought a report from Kerala and Kannur universities over recent goof-ups in examinations.
The answer key was distributed instead of question paper to students appearing for BSc electronics examination on "Signals and Systems" at Kerala University. The exam was held in February and not a single student raised the issue during the examination. The goof-up was noticed when the answer sheets were sent for valuation.
Meanwhile, exams were postponed at Kannur University after it was found that the previous year's question papers have been repeated once again this year.
A Raj Bhavan official termed the report sought a 'routine matter' as Kerala Governor is the de facto Chancellor of state universities.
"Action will be taken on the basis of the reports. This is a routine intervention of the Raj Bhavan in the university matters," the official said.
The goof-up in universities has come at a time when the Kerala Governor is indulged in a row with the state government over issues related to the administration of state universities including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors.
