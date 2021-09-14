Kerala govt restores Saturdays as working days after lockdown withdrawal

-
ALSO READ
Pinarayi Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED
Kerala Finance Minister to present maiden Budget of Vijayan govt 2.0
Going to be historic win for LDF, says Pinarayi Vijayan after casting vote
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wants secular nature of yoga to be retained
PM, Cong leaders portrayed Kerala in poor light: Pinarayi Vijayan
-
After withdrawing the night curfew and stringent lockdown measures on Sundays, which were imposed in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to restore Saturdays as working days, wherever applicable.
"All employees are instructed to report for duty (on Saturdays) accordingly," an order issued by the Disaster Management Department said. It said that on August 4, all government offices, quasi government, public sector undertakings, companies, autonomous bodies and commissions were allowed to work from Monday to Friday with full attendance. "After assessing the present COVID-19 scenario and the restrictions imposed in the State to contain the same, the government is pleased to restore Saturdays also as working days, wherever applicable," it added. On Monday, Kerala had reported 15,058 fresh COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths which pushed the total infections to 43,90,489 and the death toll to 22,650, a state government release had said. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 16.39 per cent. Besides that, since Sunday, 28,439 people had recovered from the infection taking the total recoveries to 41,58,504 and the number of active cases to 2,08,773, the release had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU