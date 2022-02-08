Kerala HC upholds Centre bar on telecast of MediaOne news channel

-
ALSO READ
Journalists union, MediaOne employees move HC against order banning channel
Govt doesn't agree with India's World Press Freedom Index rank: Minister
Hong Kong news outlet Stand News closes after raid, arrests
95% Afghan journalists unable to cover stories independently: Media survey
26/11 Mumbai attacks: Leaders pay tribute to victims, security personnel
-
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday upheld the Centre's decision to bar telecast of Malayalam news channel MediaOne.
Justice N Nagaresh dismissed the plea of Madhyamam Broadcasting Ltd -- which operates MediaOne -- challenging the central government's January 31 decision.
The court said that the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs to deny security clearance was based on the intelligence inputs received from various agencies.
The Centre, during the arguments on Monday, had contended that a security clearance once issued cannot continue forever.
The central government had previously told the court that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) denied security clearance to MediaOne over national security concerns based on intelligence inputs.
The channel, on the other hand, contended that MHA clearance was only required at the time for fresh permission/license and not at the time of renewal.
It had also contended that, according to the uplinking and downlinking guidelines, security clearance was only required at the time of application for fresh permission and not at the time of renewal of licence.
This was not the first time the channel has faced such a bar on its operation.
MediaOne, along with another Malayalam News channel, Asianet, was briefly suspended for 48 hours over their coverage of communal violence in Delhi in 2020, with the official orders saying they covered the violence in a manner that "highlighted the attack on places of worship and siding towards a particular community".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU