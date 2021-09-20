Kerala records 15,692 new coronavirus cases, see 92 fatalities today

-
Kerala on Monday recorded 15,692 people turning Covid positive after 89,722 samples were tested in the past 24 hours while the test positivity rate was 17.48 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.
The day also saw 22,223 people turning Covid negative, while there were 1,67,008 active cases, of which 13.5 per cent were in hospitals.
Another 92 Covid deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 23,683.
Meanwhile, the coverage of first dose of vaccination in the state to all above 18 years touched 90 per cent after 2.39 crore got their jabs, while 37 per cent, or one crore people, have received both doses.
--IANS
sg/vd
