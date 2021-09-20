Centre yet to give time for meeting on stubble burning, bio-decomposer: Rai

-
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said his central counterpart is yet to give time for a meeting on the use of Pusa bio-decomposer, a microbial solution to turn stubble into manure, in states surrounding the capital and other pollution-related issues.
The Delhi government has been pressing the Centre to direct states to use the solution to decompose crop residue and prevent stubble burning which is one of the major reasons behind high levels of air pollution in the capital in October-November.
"We had sought an appointment with the Union environment minister, but we have not got one so far. If the (central) government doesn't act promptly, it will be very difficult to make preparations for the use of Pusa bio-decomposer in other states on time," Rai said during a press conference.
There is an immediate need to call a meeting on the bio-decomposer and stubble burning so that a mechanism can be developed to use the microbial solution in other states while there is still time, he said.
"We urge the central government to consider it an emergency and take quick action so that people in Delhi and other parts of North India can get relief," the minister said.
"Primarily, stubble burning happens in Punjab and Haryana, but it affects Delhi more because its geographical location is such. Therefore, if efforts are not taken in those states, it will have an impact on the capital," Rai said.
He also said the Delhi government will start preparing Pusa bio-decomposer from September 24 and it will be ready for use in rice fields in the city by October 5.
Unlike last year, this time the solution will be used to decompose crop residue in basmati rice fields, too, he said.
The solution will be used in at least 4,000 acres which will cost the government Rs 50 lakh.
"We have set up a 25-member team to register farmers who want to spray the solution in their fields," the minister said.
The city government had recently submitted an audit report on the bio decomposer to the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and sought time from the Union environment minister for a meeting on its use in the states surrounding Delhi and other pollution-related issues.
