Delhi reports 20 coronavirus cases, 0 death; positivity rate 0.04%

The national capital reported 20 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The capital has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 1,43,869. Of this, over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,085.

Delhi reported 28 cases of the infection on Sunday and 41 on Saturday.

On Friday, it reported 55 Covid cases and one death.

There are 379 active cases in Delhi, of which 116 are in home isolation.

