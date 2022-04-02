Kerala records 331 new Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

reported 331 fresh cases and 74 related deaths on Saturday, thus taking the total number of those affected by the disease in the state to 65,33,476 and the toll to 68,066.

Of the deaths, one was reported in the last 24 hours while eight occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 65 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the health department said.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases at 69, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 48 cases and Kottayam 43.

The health department in a release said a total of 15,230 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 472 people recuperated from the disease on Saturday.

Presently, there are 2,836 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)