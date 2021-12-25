Kerala registers 2,404 new Covid-19 infections in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Oxford study says mixing Covid-19 vaccines gives robust protection
Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in mRNA vaccines development
-
Kerala has recorded 2,404 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Saturday.
With this, the active cases in the state stand at 24,501.
As many as 3,377 people have recovered in the last 24 hours in the state.
With 11 COVID-related deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state currently stands at 46,318.
Meanwhile, the count of cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron, has gone upto 37 in the state.
India has logged 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. The tally of cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country has risen to 415.
With 387 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative death toll due to the virus has climbed 4,79,520.
The Ministry further informed that as many as 7,286 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,42,23,263.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU