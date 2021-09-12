Kerala unit of BJP writes to Union Home Minister for protecting Pala Bishop

-
The Kerala unit of BJP has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the central government to protect Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt, who made the controversial 'love and narcotic jihad' remark, and the Christian community.
The letter by state BJP general secretary George Kurian, dated September 11, claims that the Bishop's remark was "a reflection of the insecurity among Christians and Hindus".
It has also claimed that the Bishop has been sharply criticised by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan and as a result some alleged "extremists" marched to the Bishop's home, threatening physical harm to him.
"In this circumstance, I request you (Shah) to kindly intervene in this matter and take necessary action to protect the Bishop and the Christian community," Kurian has said in his letter.
Kallarangatt had said recently that Christian girls were falling prey to the alleged love and narcotic jihad in Kerala and wherever arms cannot be used, extremists were using such methods to destroy the youth.
As the Bishop's remarks triggered a political row, the CM on Friday said those who hold responsible positions should refrain from making statements causing division in the society.
While the Congress had said the bishop crossed limits, the BJP supported him by urging society to discuss the statement.
