JUST IN
Man arrested after Khalistani groups vandalised Indian High Commission
Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's uncle, driver surrender: Police
Latest LIVE: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida arrives in Delhi on a two-day visit
T Raja asks Maha CM to follow footsteps of Yogi to demolish encroachments
Sidhu Moosewala's father says crackdown on Amritpal wilfully timed
Indian flag pulled down by Khalistani backers in London, diplomat summoned
New NEP accepted by all, whole country working to implement it: Amit Shah
LG Sinha invites leaders from UAE to become partner in J-K's development
Amarnath Yatra: Drones, mine-proof vehicles to be used for security
Amritpal Singh arrested by police, claims legal advisor to Waris Punjab De
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Latest LIVE: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida arrives in Delhi on a two-day visit
icon-arrow-left
Man arrested after Khalistani groups vandalised Indian High Commission
Business Standard

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's uncle, driver surrender: Police

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver have surrendered before the police in Jalandhar while the Khalistan sympathiser was still on the run, police said on Monday

Topics
Khalistan issue | Punjab Police

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Amritpal Singh
Photo: ANI

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver have surrendered before the police in Jalandhar while the Khalistan sympathiser was still on the run, police said on Monday.

Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurdwara in the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night, Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swarandeep Singh said.

The hunt for Amritpal, however, is still on, the SSP said.

The state police has so far arrested 112 supporters of Amritpal. on Sunday, it conducted flag marches and searches across the state in their manhunt for Amritpal.

The day before, the Punjab government launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and his Waris Punjab De, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit on that day.

The preacher, however, escaped their dragnet somehow after his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Khalistan issue

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 09:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU