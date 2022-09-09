Khattar asks officials to identify trees posing danger to life, property

-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed Forest Department officials to conduct a ward-wise survey in urban and rural areas to identify hollow old trees that are likely to pose danger to human life and property.
"Trimming of such trees after taking required approvals should be done at the earliest to avoid any untoward incident as in the past many incidents of falling of such trees have been reported," an official statement quoted Khattar as saying.
The chief minister was presiding over a meeting to review department-wise budget announcements made by him earlier this year.
Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister D S Dhesi; Principal Secretary to Chief Minister V Umashankar; Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Wildlife Department, Vineet Garg; and Additional Chief Secretary, Development and Panchayats Department, Anil Malik were among those present in the meeting.
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 23:05 IST