Khattar stresses on conducting research, extending reach of natural farming

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday stressed on conducting more research along with ensuring the extensive reach of the benefits of natural farming to the masses.
He was speaking while attending a brainstorming session regarding natural farming held at Gurukul here.
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat's Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, among others, also attended the session.
Khattar discussed the model of natural farming in detail with the Gujarat Governor and the Gujarat Chief Minister at Gurukul.
Patel especially reached Gurukul Kurukshetra to know about the model of natural farming.
After attending the session on natural farming, he visited Gurukul's agriculture farm where natural farming is being done and took a look at the crops being grown there.
In the present time, natural farming is the need of the hour. There is an increasing trend among farmers and consumers for adopting this kind of cultivation in the country and abroad, he said.
Governor Devvrat said that today more use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides is being done in agriculture.
"Due to this, the fertility of the land is decreasing. Today we need to adopt natural farming. This will also reduce the cost of the farmer to zero and water is conserved," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved that the farmers of India should be prosperous and happy, so we need to promote natural farming, Gujarat Governor said.
Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J P Dalal said that the exchange made by Haryana and Gujarat together for adopting natural farming would be adopted as a campaign and would be given the form of a mass movement across the state.
He said that natural farming is becoming a lifeline for the farmers of the country. All the products such as grains, fruits, vegetables etc. produced from it are very beneficial for the people, Dalal said.
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 20:12 IST