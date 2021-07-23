KL Meena to introduce private member Bill for uniform civil code in RS

Bharatiya Janata Party's Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday will introduce The in India Bill, 2020 in the as a Private Member Bill.

The Bill provides for the constitution of the Inspection and Investigation Committee for preparation of and its implementation throughout the territory of India and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

In the the opposition has upped its ante on Pegasus and farmers issues.

On Thursday, the House witnessed unruly scenes when Trinamool MP Shantanu Sen snatched the papers from the IT minister and tore them.

Sources in the government say that the government may move for notice for the suspension of Sen.

