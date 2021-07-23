Centre has no plans to launch of 'Budget Air Service': Civil Aviation Min

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday told the that the Indian government has no plans to develop a "Budget Air Service."

The Ministry said that it is up to the airlines to provide to certain locations based on traffic demand and commercial viability, in accordance with the necessary guidelines.

"The Government of India has not been contemplating the launch of ''Budget Air Service''. After the repeal of the Air Corporation Act in March 1994, the Indian domestic aviation market has been deregulated. Consequently, as a result, airlines are free to induct capacity with any aircraft type for selecting whatever markets and network they wish to service and operate across the country," said the while responding to a question on whether the Government proposes to launch "budget air service" during the lean hours, in the during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Ministry further said, "Thus, it is up to the airlines to provide to specific places depending upon the traffic demand and their commercial viability, in compliance with the relevant guidelines in this matter. However, the Ministry regularly interacts with the stakeholders from time to time with an aim to promote air connectivity."

Meanwhile, the saw three adjournments amid loud protests by opposition on Thursday before it was adjourned for the day.

The opposition MPs protested and came near the Speaker's podium in support of their demands including repeal of new farm laws.They also held placards and raises slogans in support of their demands.

When the House met at 4 pm after three adjournments earlier, BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair, urged members to take their seats.

"Most of you are responsible members of this House. I would request all of you to go back to your seats and allow the House to function. Whatever issues you want to discuss, I am told the government is also agreeable to having a structured discussion in the House," he said.

Two bills - Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 and Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 - were introduced in the House amid din.

