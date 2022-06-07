Kochi lagging in cleanliness, Kerala govt should take responsibility: Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Airport in Kochi to become power-positive with new solar plant from March 6
Piyush Goyal meets Australian PM's special trade envoy Tony Abbott
Piyush Goyal visits Melbourne University as part of 3-day Australia visit
Piyush Goyal plans for Commerce Ministry to get $2 trn exports by 2027
India-Aus Trade Pact expected to create 1 mn jobs in 5 years: Piyush Goyal
-
The port city of Kochi is lagging in cleanliness and the local bodies as well as the Kerala government has to take responsibility for it, Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.
Goyal, while picking up garbage from the roadside in the Marine Drive area of the city, told reporters that he loves Kochi, but not in the way he sees it over here.
He also said that the city has plummeted several hundred positions in the cleanliness index in a short span of time.
"I also love Kochi. But I do not love it in the way I see it over here. I do not love Kochi when in a short span of time it falls from fifth rank to 324 in the swachhta index. I think it is extremely sad," the Union Minister said.
He further said "the local bodies and the government will also have to take responsibility" for the lack of cleanliness in the city.
The Union Minister was on a two-day visit to the southern state.
On Monday he inaugurated various infrastructure projects at the Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) here including a 13-storey office space for budding entrepreneurs and an effluent treatment plant.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU