BSF resort to firing along India-Pak border in Jammu on drone suspicion

BSF troops resorted to firing briefly along the India-Pakistan border in the Jammu district on Tuesday after hearing a humming sound which led to suspicion that a drone was flying around.
Alert troops fired two rounds on hearing that humming sound coming from a height of about 800 meters in the Akhnoor area, a BSF officer said.
He said all concerned have been informed and further details are awaited.
Drone-threat is present everywhere along the India-Pakistan border but security forces are alert to foil any nefarious design from across the border in the region, a senior Border Security Force officer said.
He said the Army and BSF are fully dominating the Line of Control (LoC) to ensure the protection of the people along the frontier.
