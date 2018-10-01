JUST IN
Business Standard

Koregaon-Bhima case: Delhi HC ends activist Gautam Navlakha's house arrest

The court said Navlakha's detention has exceeded 24 hours which was "untenable"

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi High Court (Photo - PTI)
Delhi High Court (Photo - PTI)

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed Gautam Navlakha, one of the five rights activists arrested in connection with Koregaon-Bhima case, to be freed from house arrest.

The high court granted him the relief saying that the Supreme Court last week had given him the liberty to approach the appropriate forum within four weeks to seek relief, which he has availed.

The high court also quashed the trial court's transit remand order which he had challenged before the matter was taken to the apex court.

The court said Navlakha's detention has exceeded 24 hours which was "untenable".
First Published: Mon, October 01 2018. 16:40 IST

