Jet fuel price hiked by 2.6%, cost of non-subsidised LPG goes up by Rs 19
Business Standard

Chandrayaan-3 launch may happen next year, says Isro chairman K Sivan

ISRO chairman K Sivan said all activities related to the third lunar mission were going on smoothly

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Isro chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan
File photo of Isro chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan

The ISRO on Wednesday announced that work on the country's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 was on and the launch may shift to next year. The announcement comes a day after Union Minister Jitendra Singh said India will launch Chandrayaan-3 in 2020.

Addressing a press conference here, ISRO chairman K Sivan said all activities related to the third lunar mission were going on smoothly. It will also have a lander, rover and a propulsion module like its predecessor, he said.

On the cost of the project, Sivan said, "the mission would cost Rs 250 crore." The launch of Chandrayaan 3 may shift to next year, he said.
First Published: Wed, January 01 2020. 13:00 IST

