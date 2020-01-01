Chandrayaan-3 launch may happen next year, says Isro chairman K Sivan

The on Wednesday announced that work on the country's third lunar mission, was on and the launch may shift to next year. The announcement comes a day after Union Minister Jitendra Singh said India will launch in 2020.

Addressing a press conference here, chairman said all activities related to the third lunar mission were going on smoothly. It will also have a lander, rover and a propulsion module like its predecessor, he said.

On the cost of the project, Sivan said, "the mission would cost Rs 250 crore." The launch of Chandrayaan 3 may shift to next year, he said.