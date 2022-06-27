Kumbh 2025 to be grander than previous one, says Yogi Adityanath govt

-
-
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to make the Kumbh Mela in 2025 more majestic and grand than the one held in 2019.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to complete the arrangements well before time, especially in view of the fact that general elections will keep the state administration busy in 2024.
The state government expects a high footfall of pilgrims in Kumbh in 2025.
In 2019, over 24 crore devotees from across the world had attended Ardh Kumbh and the number is likely to double in 2025.
"Besides, we are expecting a strong tourist flow from Prayagraj to Kashi this time since the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor is a major attraction for pilgrims. We will provide world class facilities to devotees and pilgrims," said an official spokesperson.
Yogi Adityanath will be attending a high-level meeting regarding Kumbh 2025 preparations in Prayagraj next month.
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, who is also reviewing preparations, said, "We anticipate footfall to double. Devotees will throng Prayagraj to take holy dip and to get a glimpse of the rich Indian culture, tradition, and spirituality on the banks of the Ganga.
"The state government has started its planning and preparations for the forthcoming Kumbh and aims to complete all the development projects before the Kumbh."
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
