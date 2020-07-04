JUST IN
Business Standard

Rahul asks govt to 'listen to Ladakhis voice against Chinese intrusion'

Ignoring their warning will cost India dearly, says the former Congress president

Topics
Ladakh standoff | Rahul Gandhi | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi also shared a media report which showed some Ladakhis alleging that the Chinese have been occupying Indian territory in Ladakh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion and asked the government to listen to them, asserting that ignoring their warning will cost India dearly.

Gandhi also shared a media report which showed some Ladakhis alleging that the Chinese have been occupying Indian territory in Ladakh.

ALSO READ: Kanpur incident another proof of 'gundaraj' in UP, says Rahul Gandhi

"Patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion. They are screaming a warning. Ignoring their warning will cost India dearly," the former Congress president tweeted.

"For India's sake, please listen to them," he said.

Gandhi has been attacking the government over the Sino-India standoff in eastern Ladakh.
First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 11:08 IST

