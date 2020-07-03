Kanpur incident another proof of 'gundaraj' in UP, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader on Friday said that encounter that resulted in the killing of eight police personnel is another proof of 'gundaraj' in the state and added that how will public remain safe when the police themselves are not safe.

"This is another proof of gundaraj in UP. When the police are not safe, how will the public be? My heartfelt condolences are with the families of the slain martyrs and I wish the injured a speedy recovery," he tweeted (translated from Hindi). He also posted a report from a news website on the encounter.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid condolences to the families of the police personnel and stated that the law and order situation in the State has deteriorated and demanded strict action from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The eight policemen who lost their lives in the encounter are - CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)