Shiv Sena slams UP for stopping Opposition from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over sealing the district borders and stopping the opposition leaders from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri, where 8 people, including 4 farmers, died on Sunday.
"Yogi-government sealed the borders of Lakhimpur Kheri, arrested Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her way to the site of the incident. MP Hooda was also ill-treated during his visit. Akhilesh Yadav was also put under house arrest," the Saamana editorial alleged.
"If the India-China border at Ladakh be sealed the way the border of Lakhimpur Kheri has been sealed, there would have been no infiltration by Chinese soldiers," it said.
Further hitting out at the Centre, the editorial questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
"Our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very sensitive and emotional person. There are many occasions, the Prime Minister is seen getting emotional over the issues of the poor. It is shocking that PM Modi has not expressed their condolences to the farmers who have been killed in the incident," the editorial said.
The editorial also slammed media persons for focusing on the arrest of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drug case over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
"For media, Shahrukh Khan's son is more important than a Union Minister's son killing farmers during their protest. The media is trying to shift the focus from the brutal murder of farmers of Uttar Pradesh to Shahrukh Khan's son," it added.
An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. All of the eight persons were later arrested on October 3.
