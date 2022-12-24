Lakshadweep bans transport of frozen chicken over Kerala bird flu outbreak

-
ALSO READ
Flu vaccine that can protect against all 20 known influenza virus developed
China's zero covid policy fails badly as new cases found everyday: Report
Amid Covid resurgence, China's hospitals seem to be filling up: WHO
Japan reports highest single-day Covid-19 deaths amid 8th wave of pandemic
US consumers spend $11 bn more online for domestic flights this yr: Report
-
The Lakshadweep administration has for now banned transportation of frozen chicken to the islands from the mainland due to reported outbreak of bird flu in Kerala.
The Animal Husbandry department of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep took a decision to this effect on Friday.
In its communication to the Director of Port, Shipping and Aviation at Kavaratti, the department has said, "The outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu), a highly contagious zoonotic disease, has been reported in the neighbouring state of Kerala.
"Hence, it is decided to ban the transportation of frozen chicken from the mainland to the Lakshadweep Islands."
The department requested that concerned officers be instructed to ensure that frozen chicken is not loaded onto ships or barges from the mainland to the islands.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 16:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU