Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums: Coronavirus roils Chinese towns
Lakshadweep bans transport of frozen chicken over Kerala bird flu outbreak

The department requested that concerned officers be instructed to ensure that frozen chicken is not loaded onto ships or barges from the mainland to the islands

Lakshadweep | Bird Flu | Kerala

Press Trust of India  |  Kavaratti 

Bird Flu
Photo: Shutterstock

The Lakshadweep administration has for now banned transportation of frozen chicken to the islands from the mainland due to reported outbreak of bird flu in Kerala.

The Animal Husbandry department of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep took a decision to this effect on Friday.

In its communication to the Director of Port, Shipping and Aviation at Kavaratti, the department has said, "The outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu), a highly contagious zoonotic disease, has been reported in the neighbouring state of Kerala.

"Hence, it is decided to ban the transportation of frozen chicken from the mainland to the Lakshadweep Islands."

The department requested that concerned officers be instructed to ensure that frozen chicken is not loaded onto ships or barges from the mainland to the islands.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 16:34 IST

