Lalu flouting rules, has set up court in prison hospital: Jharkhand BJP

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo on Sunday alleged that veteran leader Lalu Prasad Yadav who is currently lodged at RIMS Hospital in Ranchi is violating the jail manual by setting up a 'darbar' there.

Taking to Facebook, Shahdeo posted a photo of alleging that the latter was"openly violating the jail manual".

"Openly violating Jail Manual. The darbar of former (Bihar) Chief Minister Lalu Prasad has been adorned even during the Corona period. The excuse - he had to see the Health Minister Banna Gupta ji. He is also talking on mobile. Take action Honorable Chief Minister." Shahdeo captioned the post in Hindi.

The photograph also shows State health minister.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases and was awarded up to 14 years of imprisonment. Imprisoned for corruption in Jharkhand, he has spent a large part of his sentence undergoing treatment at the RIMS.