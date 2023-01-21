JUST IN
Business Standard

Land mine found near Army post in J-K's Poonch, destroyed, says official

A land mine was found near an Army post and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch Saturday, officials said

Topics
Indian Army | Jammu and Kashmir | mines

Press Trust of India  |  Poonch/Jammu 

An Indian army soldier stands guard on a highway on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of northeastern Nagaland state, India, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers w
Representational Image

A land mine was found near an Army post and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch Saturday, officials said.

The powerful explosive device, believed to be very old, was noticed by the Army personnel near Makhi post in the Karmara area, they said.

It was safely taken to an isolated place by bomb disposal squad experts and was blasted in a controlled explosion without causing any damage, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 19:30 IST

