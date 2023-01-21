Land mine found near Army post in J-K's Poonch, destroyed, says official

A land mine was found near an Army post and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch Saturday, officials said.

The powerful explosive device, believed to be very old, was noticed by the Army personnel near Makhi post in the Karmara area, they said.

It was safely taken to an isolated place by bomb disposal squad experts and was blasted in a controlled explosion without causing any damage, the officials said.

