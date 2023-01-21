G20 presidency: Bengaluru to host 1st environment meeting during Feb 9-11

The first environment meeting under India's presidency will be held in from February 9 to February 11 with focus on restoration of degraded lands and ecosystems, biodiversity enhancement, strengthening of the circular economy, and promotion of blue economy along with coastal sustainability.

India took over the presidency on December 1 last year and will hold it till November 30. The forum will bring together the member countries, guest countries, and several international organisations invited by India.

Through the Sherpa Track, 13 working groups and two initiatives will meet to discuss priorities and give recommendations. Environment, Climate & Sustainability is one of the working groups under the Sherpa Track.

The Union Environment Ministry is scheduled to host four meetings of the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG).

The discussions will focus on 'promotion of blue economy along with coastal sustainability', 'restoration of degraded lands and ecosystems', 'enhancement of biodiversity' and 'strengthening of circular economy', a statement said.

At a meeting on Saturday, Leena Nandan, Secretary, Environment Ministry, and Vandita Sharma, Chief Secretary, Karnataka, discussed aspects pertaining to branding, security, venue management, cultural events, and other logistic arrangements.

The G20 delegates are scheduled to visit the Kalkere Arboretum and Bannerghatta Biological Park in .

At Kalkere, the delegates will have an opportunity to experience four predominant forest ecosystems of Karnataka.

The state forest department will showcase the forest restoration models adopted in these ecosystems and the successful revival of faunal diversity in these areas.

The Bannerghatta Biological Park will showcase the state-of-art butterfly park and offer animal safaris to the delegates.

The state forest department will also highlight the flagship ecotourism model, the Jungle Lodges Resort, which is extremely popular among nature lovers globally.

