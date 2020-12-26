Latest LIVE: Amit Shah to launch BJP's re-election campaign in Assam

-
ALSO READ
Latest News LIVE: People of Bengal 'angry' with Mamata Banerjee, says Shah
LIVE: Centre asks Bengal govt to explain attack on J P Nadda's convoy
Latest LIVE: Gauhati HC stays OIL drilling at Dibru-Saikhowa National Park
Latest News LIVE: Defence Ministry okays Rs 28,000-cr acquisition proposals
LIVE: AIADMK says alliance with BJP to continue as Amit Shah visits
-
Latest News LIVE updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati to formally launch the ruling saffron party's campaign for next year's Assam assembly polls on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the PMJAY - SEHAT, a health insurance scheme, today for Jammu and Kashmir.
Under the scheme, all the residents of the union territory to get free cashless health cover upto Rs 5 lakh.
Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, reported zero cases for the first time since the pandemic began, according to health officials.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU