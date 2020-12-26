JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Army organises cultural event Jashn-e-Baramulla, Ameesha Patel takes part
Business Standard

Latest LIVE: Amit Shah to launch BJP's re-election campaign in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the PMJAY - SEHAT, a health insurance scheme, for Jammu and Kashmir

Topics
top news of the day | Amit Shah | Coronavirus

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a press meet, in Kolkata, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)
File: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a press meet. Photo: PTI

Latest News LIVE updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati to formally launch the ruling saffron party's campaign for next year's Assam assembly polls on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the PMJAY - SEHAT, a health insurance scheme, today for Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the scheme, all the residents of the union territory to get free cashless health cover upto Rs 5 lakh.

Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, reported zero cases for the first time since the pandemic began, according to health officials.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, December 26 2020. 07:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.