Live news: India grows fastest among major economies, omicron risk seen

Economic reforms would help the country grow over 7% during this decade, says government advisor.
Laetst live news: India’s economy remained on track to post the fastest growth among major economies this year as its GDP expanded by a better-than-expected 8.4 per cent in the July-September quarter to cross pre-pandemic levels.
The GDP growth in the second quarter of the current fiscal (2021-22) was slower than the 20.1 per cent expansion in the previous quarter -- which largely reflected a bounce back from last year's crash -- but was better than the contraction of 7.4 per cent in July-September 2020, government data showed on Tuesday.
The government on Tuesday asked states to ramp up testing for Covid-19 and monitor home-quarantined international passengers, responding to a new variant of the virus called Omicron. It extended the nationwide Covid-19 containment measures till December 31.
India has not reported any case of Omicron yet, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament on Tuesday.
