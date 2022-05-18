Latest Live: Azovstal siege ends as over 250 Ukrainian fighters surrender

Live news updates: Union Home Minister on Tuesday discussed the overall flood situation in Assam with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over phone and assured all possible help from the Centre. The Home Minister, in separate tweets in English and Assamese, said: "Concerned about the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of Assam. Spoke to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation. NDRF teams are already been deployed. Assured all possible help from the central government."

The (AIMPLB) on Tuesday held an emergency meeting amid the ongoing row surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque in where claims of a Shivling being found inside the mosque during a survey was made on Monday. A source said that since the matter is being heard by the court, the Board's legal team would extend all the necessary assistance to the Muslim side. The meeting lasted around two hours during which 45 members of the AIMPLB interacted virtually.

on Wednesday reported 232,880 new cases of fever and another six deaths as leader Kim Jong Un accused officials of immaturity and slackness in handling the escalating COVID-19 outbreak ravaging across the unvaccinated nation. The country's anti-virus headquarters said 62 people have died and more than 1.7 million have fallen ill amid a rapid spread of fever since late April. It said more than a million people recovered but at least 691,170 remain in quarantine. Outside experts say most of the illnesses would be COVID-19, although has been able to confirm only a small number of COVID-19 cases since acknowledging an omicron outbreak last week, likely because of insufficient testing capabilities.

More than 250 Ukrainian fighters have surrendered after weeks holed up in the labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels below Mariupol's Azovstal steel works as the most devastating siege of Russia's war in Ukraine draws to a close. Russian forces pummelled Mariupol, a major port on the Sea of Azov between Russia and Crimea, with artillery for weeks while some of the fiercest urban warfare of the conflict left much of the city a wasteland.