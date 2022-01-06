- Paytm users can now tap phone on PoS devices to make offline payments
- Explained: How Covid-19 waves differ across the world and in India
- 83% jump in hirings: FY22 could be IT's best ever, shows data
- Foxconn crisis shows one of the many challenges Apple faces in India
- BS Number Wise: Why public data needs to be accessible, free and reliable
- I don't think we are a media company: Meta, India's vice president & MD
- India's renewable power generation growth races ahead of thermal
Live news: Uproar over Modi security breach, India logs first Omicron death
Live news updates: Amit Shah seeks report on 'dereliction of security procedure' during Prime Minister's travel in Punjab.
Topics
Today News | Coronavirus | Omicron
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade was stuck because of a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his programme in Punjab on Wednesday after a security breach left him stuck on a highway for 15-20 minutes because of protesting farmers while he was travelling to a public function near the border with Pakistan.
“The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on today’s security breach in Punjab. Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed,” said Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter. In a spiralling row, the BJP accused Punjab's ruling Congress of "murderous intentions". Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi denied any lapse and said he would die for the Prime Minister but he was never in danger.
A diabetic man who died in Rajasthan was India's first fatality from the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the health ministry said on Wednesday, adding that overall infections had doubled to 58,097 over the past four days. The health ministry reported that total Omicron infections had risen to at least 2,135, just over a month since the first case was detected in the country.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More