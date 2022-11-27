Latest LIVE: PM Modi to address the 95th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister will address the 95th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today. Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio broadcast hosted by the prime minister in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News. PM Modi addressed the 94th edition of Mann Ki Baat on October 30.

Prime Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener will address campaign rallies on Sunday in Gujarat's 'diamond city' Surat, which sends 12 MLAs to the state's 182-member Assembly. Modi will address a public meeting at Mota Varachha in Surat after a 25-km road-show from the airport to the rally venue. Kejriwal will be on a two-day tour of Surat.

Legendary track and field star PT Usha will contest for the president's post in the upcoming Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections. Usha is one of the greatest athletes to have ever come out of India and brags four gold medals and seven silvers at the Asian Games. She missed out on a podium finish in the women's 400m hurdles at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics by 1/100th of a second.