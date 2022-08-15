Latest LIVE: PM to hoist Tricolour at Red Fort on 76th Independence Day

JUST IN

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
India is celebrating 75 years of Independence on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour at the Red Fort at 8 am. After unfurling the flag, PM Modi will address the nation on its 76th Independence Day

PM Modi is likely to announce a host of initiatives for the health sector on I-Day with the highlights being the 'Heal in India' and 'Heal by India' projects and a roadmap to eliminate sickle cell disease by 2047.

Around 7,000 invitees will arrive at the Red Fort and a five-kilometre area around the historic monument has been marked as a "no kite flying zone'' till the tricolour is hoisted. According to the advisory, traffic for general public around Red Fort will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am on Monday.

Security cover has been beefed up across the national capital and forces are on high alert to thwart any untoward incident as police have intensified patrolling and deployed extra pickets at vital installations based on intelligence inputs received via central agencies.

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 07:06 IST