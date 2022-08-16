News updates: President, PM pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

JUST IN

On Independence Day, Biden writes letters to PM Modi, President Murmu
Over 7,900,000 children enrolled under Bal Aadhaar initiative in 4 months
Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen Russian attacks
US lawmakers, officials greet India on I-Day, pledge stronger ties
Over 50 mn selfies uploaded on 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website
PM's speech inspires to contribute to making of Golden India: Amit Shah
TMS Ep238: Development goal, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, market, letter of comfort
Propaganda about no freedom of expression in India not true: Manoj Sinha
Live news updates: A prime minister for six years between 1998-2004, Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, died in 2018 at 93 years of age

Narendra Modi | Amit Shah | Droupadi Murmu

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Atal Bihari Vajpayee | Photo: Wikipedia
Live news updates: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary on Tuesday. They were joined by several Union ministers and other leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, at 'Sadaiv Atal', Vajpayee's memorial, here.

The two-member cabinet in Bihar comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will be expanded on Tuesday when about 30 members will be inducted from different constituents of the 'Mahagathbandhan' or the Grand Alliance. According to highly placed sources, the swearing-in will take place at 11.30 AM inside the Raj Bhavan.

FIFA suspended India's national football federation late Monday due to undue influence from third parties, the sport's governing body said. The suspension of the All India Football Federation threatens the country's hosting of the Under-17 Women's World Cup scheduled for Oct. 11-30.

First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 08:48 IST