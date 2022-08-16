News updates: President, PM pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary
Live news updates: A prime minister for six years between 1998-2004, Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, died in 2018 at 93 years of age
New Delhi
Last Updated at August 16, 2022 08:59 IST
Live news updates: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary on Tuesday. They were joined by several Union ministers and other leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, at 'Sadaiv Atal', Vajpayee's memorial, here.
The two-member cabinet in Bihar comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will be expanded on Tuesday when about 30 members will be inducted from different constituents of the 'Mahagathbandhan' or the Grand Alliance. According to highly placed sources, the swearing-in will take place at 11.30 AM inside the Raj Bhavan.
FIFA suspended India's national football federation late Monday due to undue influence from third parties, the sport's governing body said. The suspension of the All India Football Federation threatens the country's hosting of the Under-17 Women's World Cup scheduled for Oct. 11-30.
