News updates: President, PM pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

Live news updates: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister and a host of other dignitaries paid tributes to former prime minister on his fourth death anniversary on Tuesday. They were joined by several Union ministers and other leaders, including Home Minister and president J P Nadda, at 'Sadaiv Atal', Vajpayee's memorial, here.

The two-member cabinet in comprising Chief Minister and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will be expanded on Tuesday when about 30 members will be inducted from different constituents of the 'Mahagathbandhan' or the Grand Alliance. According to highly placed sources, the swearing-in will take place at 11.30 AM inside the Raj Bhavan.

suspended India's national football federation late Monday due to undue influence from third parties, the sport's governing body said. The suspension of the All India Football Federation threatens the country's hosting of the Under-17 Women's World Cup scheduled for Oct. 11-30.