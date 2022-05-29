JUST IN

Latest LIVE: Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle
IAS couple row: AAP MLAs slam Anurag Thakur for remarks against Delhi govt
Major fire breaks out in Thane factory, exploding cylinders create panic
Delhi reports 442 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate 2.02%
India supplies 1,160 MW power to B'desh, 1,500 MW more in pipeline: EAM
Even BJP govts haven't sent teams to study 'Gujarat model': Jignesh Mevani
Central, state governments should work together: VP Venkaiah Naidu
SpiceJet plane returns to Mumbai after windshield crack observed
CBI questions Karti for 8 hrs in 'bribe-for-visa' case for 3rd day in a row
Jacqueline Fernandez gets court's nod to travel abroad for IIFA awards
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Latest LIVE: Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle

From Russia-Ukraine war to Mann ki Baat and more, catch all the live updates here

Topics
Today News | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Narendra Modi

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

A Ukrainian serviceman walks next to a building damaged by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Marinka, in Donetsk region (Photo: Reuters)
A Ukrainian serviceman walks next to a building damaged by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Marinka, in Donetsk region (Photo: Reuters)
The national capital on Saturday witnessed a marginal decline in the number of daily Covid cases as 442 fresh infections were reported against 445 recorded on the previous day, as per the Delhi government health bulletin. However, no Covid related death has been reported for the second consecutive day in the city. Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also slightly dropped to 2.02 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 1,641 in the capital city. With 428 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,78,105. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,138.

The 89th edition of Mann ki Baat will be broadcast today at 11 am. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited ideas for this edition of the talk. PM Modi had shared a booklet based on last month's episode of Mann ki Baat containing interesting articles on topics discussed in the programme. Taking to Twitter, he said, "I have been getting numerous inputs for the #MannKiBaat programme next week. Happy to see youngsters share their views in large numbers. Here is a booklet on last month's episode containing interesting articles on the topics discussed."

As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried Saturday to shake European resolve to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine's defence. The Russian Defense Ministry said Lyman, the second small city to fall this week, had been completely liberated by a joint force of Russian soldiers and Kremlin-backed separatists, who have waged war for eight years in the industrial Donbas region bordering Russia.

 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Today News

First Published: Sun, May 29 2022. 07:08 IST