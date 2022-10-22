JUST IN

Latest news LIVE: Reliance Jio to launch 5G services in Rajasthan today
Chinese loan app case: ED seizes Rs 78 cr after searches at 5 places
Crackdown on common man, says Irani on removal of TET protestors in Howrah
'PayCM campaign': Karnataka HC quashes cases against 2 Congress leaders
Demand for separate state by people of eastern Nagaland not wrong: CM Rio
Pak needs to take credible, verifiable action against terrorism: India
NAREDCO sets up finance committee to help builders in getting funds
RERA project & agent registrations up by 109% in last 3 years, shows data
DGCA removes 50% capacity cap on SpiceJet flights from October 30
Rupee 4 paise higher over its previous close, settles at 82.75 against USD
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest news LIVE: Reliance Jio to launch 5G services in Rajasthan today

From Reliance Jio's 5G services launch in Rajasthan to coronavirus cases, catch all the latest developments from across the globe here

Topics
Today News | Reliance Jio | Akash ambani

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Akash Ambani
Akash Ambani (File photo: Reuters)
Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani will launch 5G services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajsamand, on Saturday, reported IANS. Akash Ambani will reach Udaipur on Saturday morning by a special plane, from where he will travel to Nathdwara to launch 5G services in the desert state. Ambanis have immense faith in Shrinathji -- the deity of the Ambani family -- from whose temple it had launched Reliance Jio 4G services earlier.

The world should remain clear that Pakistan must continue to take "credible, verifiable and irreversible" action against terrorism, India said on Friday after anti-money laundering watchdog FATF removed the neighbouring country from its 'grey list'. The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) took off Pakistan from a list of countries under increased monitoring, also known as the 'grey list'. "It is in global interest that the world remains clear that Pakistan must continue to take credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustained action against terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from territories under its control," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

European Union leaders on Friday gave the green light to a plan to provide Ukraine with 18 billion euros (dollars) in financial support over the next year, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is trying to spark a refugee exodus by destroying his country's energy infrastructure. The plan, endorsed at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, would see the 27-nation bloc match US financial support for war-ravaged Ukraine in monthly installments.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Today News

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 07:58 IST